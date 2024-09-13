Open Menu

CM Murad, UNRC Discuss Ongoing, Future Support To Meet Climate Change Challenges

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:30 PM

CM Murad, UNRC discuss ongoing, future support to meet climate change challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and a delegation of the United Nations in Pakistan, led by its Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (UNRC) Mohamed Yahya discussed ongoing and future collaboration and support between the provincial government and the UN to meet the challenges of climate change in their meeting at the CM House.

The UN Coordinator acknowledged the contributions of the Sindh government in providing an enabling environment to UN agencies and their partners in carrying out interventions in the province by the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, which is an agreement between the UN in Pakistan and the government to work on key areas aligned with the country’s development.

The CM said that the Sindh government has recently notified a Provincial Steering Committee to oversee and guide the implementation of the framework at the provincial level.

The UN in Pakistan has allocated $4.7 billion, as well as its expertise and resources, to working in five key priority areas – Basic Social Services, Climate Change and Environment, Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, Inclusive Economic Growth, and Governance.

The CM and the UN coordinator discussed the long-term strategic visioning and proper implementation of the Sindh Comprehensive Growth Strategy and Poverty Reduction Strategy. The UN has a significant presence in Sindh with interventions encompassing health, education, livelihoods, poverty alleviation, nutrition, enterprise development and climate-resilient agriculture and water management, Shah said.

UNRC Yahya expressed appreciation for the housing project for flood-affected people. He mentioned that he had visited the houses constructed in Sujawal and emphasized the need for donor agencies to provide more facilities for the inmates of flood-resilient houses.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister United Nations Education Water Agriculture Guide Enterprise Sujawal Women Murad Ali Shah Government Agreement Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

38 minutes ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

47 minutes ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

53 minutes ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

1 hour ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

3 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

4 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

4 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

20 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan