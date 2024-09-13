CM Murad, UNRC Discuss Ongoing, Future Support To Meet Climate Change Challenges
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and a delegation of the United Nations in Pakistan, led by its Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator (UNRC) Mohamed Yahya discussed ongoing and future collaboration and support between the provincial government and the UN to meet the challenges of climate change in their meeting at the CM House.
The UN Coordinator acknowledged the contributions of the Sindh government in providing an enabling environment to UN agencies and their partners in carrying out interventions in the province by the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, which is an agreement between the UN in Pakistan and the government to work on key areas aligned with the country’s development.
The CM said that the Sindh government has recently notified a Provincial Steering Committee to oversee and guide the implementation of the framework at the provincial level.
The UN in Pakistan has allocated $4.7 billion, as well as its expertise and resources, to working in five key priority areas – Basic Social Services, Climate Change and Environment, Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, Inclusive Economic Growth, and Governance.
The CM and the UN coordinator discussed the long-term strategic visioning and proper implementation of the Sindh Comprehensive Growth Strategy and Poverty Reduction Strategy. The UN has a significant presence in Sindh with interventions encompassing health, education, livelihoods, poverty alleviation, nutrition, enterprise development and climate-resilient agriculture and water management, Shah said.
UNRC Yahya expressed appreciation for the housing project for flood-affected people. He mentioned that he had visited the houses constructed in Sujawal and emphasized the need for donor agencies to provide more facilities for the inmates of flood-resilient houses.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accused harassing young girl through social media arrested2 minutes ago
-
Korean language classes started at Vocational Training Centre Jehangira3 minutes ago
-
Governor receives letter of thanks from leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of district steering committee for Education3 minutes ago
-
Arsenio Dominguez visits different institutions of MoMA, planted Mangrove sapling3 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara awards appreciation certificate to SDPO Galyat for ensuring protection for tourists3 minutes ago
-
PM chairs high-level review meeting on Monkeypox situation3 minutes ago
-
BISE Nawabshah announces date for submission of enrollment forms13 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held13 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge rejects bail application of Karsaz accident accused in drug case23 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM to approach fed govt to ban Gujo-Bulo fishing net33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's inclusion in top tiers of Global Cybersecurity Index good news for IT industry: Shaza Fat ..43 minutes ago