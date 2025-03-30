CM Murad Visits Shahrah-e-Bhutto
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday made a surprise visit to the Shahrah-e-Bhutto Highway, inspecting ongoing development projects without any official protocol.
During the visit, CM Murad Ali Shah reviewed the construction progress of the Jam Sadiq Interchange and directed authorities to ensure its completion within the next three months.
“The completion of this interchange will provide a separate route for DHA and Korangi traffic on Bhutto Highway,” the CM said.
Mr Shah also instructed officials to expedite work on the Korangi Causeway Bridge, emphasising its early completion to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.
Moreover, CM Murad Ali Shah called for the swift opening of the Bhutto Highway Quaidabad Interchange, directing authorities to hasten the final preparations.
Recent Stories
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Zaher Palace mosqu ..
Arab Parliament urges international community to uphold responsibility for just ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt's Ramazan relief efforts benefits thousands3 minutes ago
-
WASA staff to remain active on Eid holidays3 minutes ago
-
Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Extends Warm Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings3 minutes ago
-
CM Murad visits Shahrah-e-Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Inauguratiion of Two New Parks in Darri Town, by Shah Rukh Siyal3 minutes ago
-
Woman held for blackmailing through false case of sexual assault3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1200kg fake khoya, 800kg whey powder13 minutes ago
-
Chandni chowk food street: From Rawalpindi to national culinary Hub, celebrating Pakistan’s rich f ..13 minutes ago
-
16 shopkeepers fined Rs. 2,46,000 for violations23 minutes ago
-
Senior minister inspects healthcare services at two hospitals in disguise23 minutes ago
-
LGH finalizes Eidul-Fitr emergency arrangements43 minutes ago
-
DC Sialkot inspects bus fares43 minutes ago