CM Murad vows to intensify polio eradication efforts

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating polio in the province. He made this commitment during a significant meeting with a six-member delegation from the Rotary Foundation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating polio in the province. He made this commitment during a significant meeting with a six-member delegation from the Rotary Foundation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of eliminating polio, a crippling disease that poses a serious threat to children. To achieve this goal, large-scale oral polio vaccine (OPV) campaigns are scheduled for September, October, and December 2025. Notably, one of these campaigns will target children up to the age of 15.

The meeting was attended by Holger Knaack, Trustee Chair of the Rotary Foundation; Michael K. McGovern, Chair of the Rotary International PolioPlus Committee; Aziz Memon, National Chair of the Pakistan PolioPlus Committee; Muhammad Faiz Kidwai, Past Rotary International Director; Shakeel Kaimkhani, District Governor of Rotary International Sindh; and Shahzad Sabir, District Governor Elect.

The Chief Minister was assisted by his Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and Secretary to the Chief Minister, Raheem Shaikh. The meeting resolved to strengthen further collaborative efforts in combating polio in Sindh.

Chief Minister Shah highlighted the polio cases, with Sindh reporting 23 cases in 2024 and 6 cases thus far in 2025, including the last recorded case in Badin in July 2025.

However, he noted promising signs from Environmental Surveillance, indicating a decrease in the presence of the virus, with one-third of samples from Karachi and Hyderabad returning negative results for both June and July 2025.

Out of 21 polio cases, one in Punjab, six in Sindh, 13 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one AJK/GB. In Sindh Hyderabad division has three cases, Larkana two, Mirpukhas has one.

To bolster polio eradication efforts, Sindh has implemented several initiatives in response to recommendations from the Independent Monitoring board (IMB) and the Technical Advisory Group (TAG). These initiatives include the establishment of accountability measures through regular task force meetings and the mobilisation of 1,300 support teams to assist frontline workers in vaccinating hesitant households.

Notably, refusal conversion committees in Karachi have succeeded in reducing vaccine refusals by 15 per cent.

The Rotary International has played a vital role in this battle against polio, contributing approximately $ 500 million to enhance the national polio programme, establishing vital infrastructure, and organising health camps for underserved communities.

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Shah announced three major oral polio vaccine (OPV) campaigns scheduled for September, October, and December 2025, alongside a campaign targeting children up to age 15. The Sindh government remains committed to eradicating polio, aiming to ensure the highest quality of campaigns and engaging rotary clubs across districts to raise community awareness and acceptance of the vaccine.

The Rotary Foundation Chief, Mr. Holger Knaack, assured the chief minister of his foundation’s continued support for advocacy and engagement among high-level stakeholders. They plan to expand Polio Resource Centres, Team Support Centres, and Transit Posts in high-risk and underserved areas. Support will also be provided for cold chain equipment and solar refrigerators in remote districts, including 3000 vaccine carriers, 10,000 ice packs, and 25 Solar ILRs (in SHRUCs).

Additionally, support is planned for the installation or rehabilitation of 20 more solar water filtration plants in communities with high needs. Ulema and community engagement workshops at the UC level will be scaled up to address refusals.

Furthermore, 50 health camps will be supported in areas with low immunization coverage in the coastal belt and HRUCs.

In closing, the CM expressed gratitude for the continued support from Rotary International and other partners, emphasizing the unique opportunity to achieve success in the fight against polio in the coming months.