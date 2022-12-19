CM Murad wears ranks to newly promoted police officers

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday performed rank wearing ceremony of the newly promoted police officers (PSP) here at CM House.

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Minister forIndustries Jam Ikram Dharejo, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, and others.

The CM wore ranks to newly promoted PSP officers to grade BS-21, including Munir Shaikh and Khaid Rind.

The PSP officers promoted to grade BS-20 wore the rank included Usman Ghani Siddiqui, Tanvir Odho, Tariq Dharejo and Attaullah Chandio.