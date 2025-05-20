CM Murad Welcomes Field Marshal Promotion Of Gen Asim Munir
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has warmly welcomed the promotion of Syed Asim Munir to the rank of Field Marshal, extended his heartfelt congratulations on this prestigious honor.
He praised Field Marshal Asim Munir’s undefeated strategic acumen, which, according to him, forced India to surrender within hours. He emphasized that honoring those who instill fear in the hearts of enemies is a tradition of vibrant and resilient nations.
Shah described the decisive victory in the battle of truth as a testament to Field Marshal Asim Munir’s unparalleled leadership.
He also expressed approval of the decision to continue the services of Air Chief Marshal Uzair Ahmed Babar Sindhu, highlighting it as a positive development.
The CM lauded the Pakistan Air Force’s “Shaheens” (falcons) for shattering India’s arrogance and stressed the importance of recognising the sacrifices of the martyrs and veterans of the foundational struggle, calling it a national obligation.
The Chief Minister’s remarks underscore the pride and confidence in Pakistan’s military leadership and their role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.
