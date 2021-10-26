CM, NA Speaker to lay foundation stone of Rs3.8b Swabi Women & Children hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser would lay foundation stone of Women and Children Hospital, Swabi on October 31 to provide quality treatment facilities to patients at their doorsteps.

The hospital would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 3.84 billion in two years. The consultant of the project told journalists here that it would be the third biggest hospital of Pakistan and first largest hospital of Khyber Pakthunkhwa that would be constructed on 43 kanal land in Swabi.

It would have the facilities of the main building, academic block, nursing, paramedics, MO hostels and residential flats for doctors. It would be a 250 beds hospital where all modern facilities including examination and investigation of different diseases of women and children besides complicated surgical operations would be available.

Arif Mahmood, Personal Secretary of the Speaker National Assembly told media that the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was working tirelessly to address problems of people of Swabi district.

This mega hospital is a gift of PTI Government for the people of Swabi that would help provide quality treatment facilities to patients of Swabi district at their doorsteps. He said the pace of socio-economic development in Swabi district has been expedited where substantial funds are being spent on development projects.

Arif Mahmood said work on Swabi-Jahangira Road amounting to Rs10 billion was entered into the last stage of completion and its completion would change the destiny of people. He said paper work on Swabi-Topi road has almost been completed and the Chief Minister KP would soon announce funds for it.