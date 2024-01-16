CM Naqvi Inaugurates BFC To Promote Business Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) at tehsil office, here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, 22 provincial and two Federal government departments would issue different sorts of 124 non-objection certificates within 14 days.
The chief minister appreciated the performance of Punjab Information Technology board's team for excellent performance to provide services to promote business.
BFC will have 24 counters, said Naqvi, and maintained that it was the fourth Centre. Earlier, Business Facilitation Centres were introduced in Lahore, Sialkot, and Gujranwala. Similarly, Centres in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi will also be made functional very soon, he added.
On this occasion, Caretaker provincial minister SM Tanvir and officers from various departments were also present.
