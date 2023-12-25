Open Menu

CM Naqvi Inaugurates Gulberg Sports Complex

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2023 | 09:44 PM

CM Naqvi inaugurates Gulberg Sports Complex

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated Gulberg Sports Complex and reviewed indoor and outdoor games

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated Gulberg Sports Complex and reviewed indoor and outdoor games.

He also inspected gymnasium, badminton indoor hall and swimming pool. Naqvi also inspected exercise machinery in gymnasium besides checking ladies gym indoor hall. He also witnessed taekwondo and checked getting sport complex membership on LDA application.

Mohsin Naqvi paid fee and acquired first membership of the complex. He also played badminton, snooker and other games.

The CM also inspected adjoining commercial zone with the complex. He appreciated high standard of the sports complex.

Later talking to media, Mohsin Naqvi said, "We have completed Gulberg Sports complex project.

" He said that effort were being made to open membership of the complex for public. He further said it was good project for recreation of Lahorites.

The CM said that chief secretary and LDA Director General had been directed to keep suitable membership fee.

He further said that cleanliness in rural areas was being carried out under 'Gaon Chamkay Gain' project.

He said that 737 police stations were being upgraded, and added that all out efforts were being made to complete pending and ongoing projects.

Two state of the art cricket academies would be completed in Faisalabad and Sialkot and handed over to Pakistan Cricket board, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Sports Snooker Punjab Badminton Sialkot Gulberg Media All

Recent Stories

Renowned music composer G A Chishti remembered on ..

Renowned music composer G A Chishti remembered on death anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated with zeal

Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated with zeal

2 minutes ago
 4 killed, 5 injured in road accident

4 killed, 5 injured in road accident

25 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condo ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condoles demise of Nisar Qadri

43 minutes ago

248 nomination papers filed on Balochistan NA, PA’s reserved seats: ECP

57 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas first city in Sindh made load-shedding ..

Mirpurkhas first city in Sindh made load-shedding free

57 minutes ago
Solangi grieved over demise of famous actor Nisar ..

Solangi grieved over demise of famous actor Nisar Qadri

1 hour ago
 General elections to be held in time: Asif Zardari

General elections to be held in time: Asif Zardari

2 hours ago
 I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Kh ..

I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Khattak

4 hours ago
 COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmon ..

COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society

4 hours ago
 ECP establishes online Facilitation Centre for nom ..

ECP establishes online Facilitation Centre for nomination paper scrutiny

44 minutes ago
 Indian plane passengers held in France probe set t ..

Indian plane passengers held in France probe set to leave

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan