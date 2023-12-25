CM Naqvi inaugurates Gulberg Sports Complex

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated Gulberg Sports Complex and reviewed indoor and outdoor games

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated Gulberg Sports Complex and reviewed indoor and outdoor games.

He also inspected gymnasium, badminton indoor hall and swimming pool. Naqvi also inspected exercise machinery in gymnasium besides checking ladies gym indoor hall. He also witnessed taekwondo and checked getting sport complex membership on LDA application.

Mohsin Naqvi paid fee and acquired first membership of the complex. He also played badminton, snooker and other games.

The CM also inspected adjoining commercial zone with the complex. He appreciated high standard of the sports complex.

Later talking to media, Mohsin Naqvi said, "We have completed Gulberg Sports complex project.

" He said that effort were being made to open membership of the complex for public. He further said it was good project for recreation of Lahorites.

The CM said that chief secretary and LDA Director General had been directed to keep suitable membership fee.

He further said that cleanliness in rural areas was being carried out under 'Gaon Chamkay Gain' project.

He said that 737 police stations were being upgraded, and added that all out efforts were being made to complete pending and ongoing projects.

Two state of the art cricket academies would be completed in Faisalabad and Sialkot and handed over to Pakistan Cricket board, he added.