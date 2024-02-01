CM Naqvi lays foundation of Multan Cadet College project

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi broke the ground by operating a crane and laid the foundation of Multan Cadet College to kick off work on a mega project meeting a longstanding demand of the people of Multan here Thursday

The cadet college will be completed in Dec 2025 under a Rs 1678 million project.

The cadet college would be built on the 919 Kanal area in Multan and would have the capacity to accommodate 450 students.

Secretary of Housing and works gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister on the project stating that the cadet college would have two hostels, a faculty hostel, officers mess, multi-purpose hall, and a Masjid besides residences for officers.

On the occasion the CM said that the Punjab government has already released Rs 124 million to begin construction work.