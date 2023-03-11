CM Naqvi says Zille Shah died of road accident

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Punjab Interim Chief Minister and Punjab Inspector General of Police have addressed a joint press conference on the subject matter and claimed to have found evidences against what they said “conspiracy” against the administration.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2023) Punjab interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi rejected the claims of the PTI leadership that Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah was killed in the police custody, saying that he died of car accident.

Chief Minister Naqvi regretted that he was being accused of murder.

“Is it easy to accuse someone of murder?,” said Naqvi asking the PTI leader to stop misleading the public. Now, he said, the PTI was openly demanding the FIR.

The reaction came after the PTI said that Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah was killed in the police custody.

Flanked by IGP, the Punjab interim chief minister addressed the press conference and said that the horrific images of the deceased went viral on the social media and now more details about the death of Ali Bilal surfaced on the social media. He said a footage of Revo vehicle was used to shift Zille Shah to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Yasmin Rashid, he said, was informed about the death as PTI worker Raja Shakeel told her that Zille Shah was hit by a car.

Shaheel, he said, went to Zaman Park after Yasmin Rashid called him to come there and she told Shakeel not to be worried.

He said that Yasmin Rashid later shared the incident with the other party leaders and sent Shakeel from Zaman Park while the driver of the car also changed his appearance.

CM Naqvi believed that it all happened as the election date of April 30 was approaching and efforts were being made to create law and order situation.

He said that the PTI could have taken the rally a couple of days after and vowed to provide financial help to the victim family.

The Punjab police chief said that the person who brought Ali Bilal to the hospital was arrested and would soon be presented before the court.

The body of the deceased was brought to Services Hospital at 6: 52 am, said the IGP, adding that the there was no conspiracy to kill the PTI worker.

“The investigation of the case will be shared with father of Ali Bilal and he will be provided all the evidences,” he added.

The IGP also said that all the proofs would be produced before the court.

“The vehicle which was used to shift Zille Shah belongs to Raja Shakeel,” said the IGP, adding that Shakeel left for Zaman Park with Rashid leaving behind the car’s driver Jahanzaib, one of the two people arrested by the police.

He claimed that the video went viral on the social media is fake.

The IGP said that the evidence was found against the claims made by the PTI and the conspiracy failed.

He stated that action would be taken if abuse by the police was proved, adding that the deceased PTI worker’s father Liaquat Ali had also appealed for an investigation into his son’s death.

The IGP said that the a video of a black vehicle which shifted the deceased to Service Hospital was reported and the vehicle was recovered with the help of 31 CCTV cameras and GPS from the Waris Shah road.