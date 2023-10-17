CM Naqvi sets example by travelling in coach

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi set a new example by travelling in a coach with members of the Punjab cabinet and officers here on Tuesday.

He travelled from the office of commissioner to hotel with the Chief Secretary, IG police, Advocate General Punjab and Secretaries.

The Chief Minister also held separate meetings with representatives of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Karyana (Merchant) Association and Punjab Bar Council.

In a meeting with the Pakistan Flour Mills association, the matter of curtailing flour prices was discussed after the cut in petroleum prices.

The Chief Minister said that people should get relief from reduced prices of flour.

Wheat release policy would also be announced soon, he said.

During a meeting with the Karyana (Merchant) association, the Chief Minister directed to cut edible items prices to provide relief to the people.

He also assured the District Bar Association delegation for extending coordination for establishment of a library.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also chaired a meeting about ongoing operations against power pilferers and took briefing from Chief Executive Officer FESCO.

Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, IG Police and other officers were also present.