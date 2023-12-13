CM Naqvi visits Sialkot, reviews development projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited Sialkot and reviewed ongoing mega projects under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited Sialkot and reviewed ongoing mega projects under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP).

During his visit, he visited Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital Sialkot and reviewed the revamping of these hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Shah Mir Iqbal and District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal were also present on this occasion.

Chief Minister Naqvi while talking to the media on the occasion said that Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (R) Shah Mir Iqbal is fulfilling his responsibilities in the best way for the completion of welfare projects.

Program Director Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) Hamza Salik while briefing the Chief Minister said that 11 out of 14 tube wells have been constructed under the Mega Water and Sanitation Project, 5 new overhead reservoirs have been completed under the project and 141km of water supply line has been laid.

He said that under the Sewerage Project, 21 km of sewerage lines have been laid and 3.3km of conduits have been completed while 31% work on disposal station has been completed.

He said that 9% of the work on the waste water treatment plant has been completed, and 16% work on Shahabpura flyover has been completed. Out of 80 units of parking sheds, 16 units have been constructed and 11% work has been completed, he added.

Program Director PICIIP Hamza Salik said that under the PICIIP project, Paris Road, Defence Road, Khadim Ali Road and Kashmir Road have been completed and opened for public, while the remaining roads will be completed by the end of December.

He said that the rehabilitation work of three out of four parks under PSIP project has been completed and they have been handed over to Sialkot Municipal Corporation, while the Gulshan Iqbal Park is 98% complete.

Chief Engineer PICIIP was also present on this occasion.