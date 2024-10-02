CM, Nawaz distribute check to beneficiaries qualified for loans under ACAG program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, attended a check distribution ceremony for the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" (ACAG) program at the Expo Center, here on Wednesday.

During the event, they personally engaged with beneficiaries who qualified for loans under the program, distributing checks to them. A documentary related to the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" initiative was presented at the ceremony.

In her address, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her gratitude to Nawaz Sharif, stating that his presence was essential for the event's significance. She emphasized that the vision behind this program was driven by PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

The CM noted that the dream of Pakistan's progress, which began in the 1980s, is personified by Nawaz Sharif. She stated that the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program is a manifestation of his vision, and she often updates him on its progress. She highlighted his guidance to dedicate her efforts to public service and maintain integrity in her work.

The CM announced that this program, which aims to provide 700 billion rupees over five years, is making significant strides. She expressed satisfaction in disbursing the first tranche of loans to the public within a short span of one and a half months.

Maryam Nawaz mentioned that they received 500,000 applications, leading to the decision to assist the same number of individuals. The initiative aims to provide loans for landowners in urban areas (from one to five marlas) and rural areas (from one to ten marlas) to help realize the dream of home ownership. She emphasized the importance of hard work in fulfilling this vision, assuring that the government has gained public trust in the project.

The CM emphasized the streamlined processes for obtaining loans, stating that all previous stringent requirements have been removed. Beneficiaries only need to present their identification cards and property documents to qualify for loans. She announced plans to issue 100,000 loans through a transparent lottery system within the next year. Maryam Nawaz firmly instructed that monthly installments for the loans should not exceed 14,000 rupees. She highlighted that the loans will be interest-free, meaning that a borrower taking a loan of 1.5 million rupees would only repay the principal amount over nine years, reflecting the government's genuine intention to assist citizens.

Maryam Nawaz discussed the standardization of house front designs and the elimination of hidden charges associated with the loans. She explained that the repayment period includes a three-month grace period, after which borrowers must start repaying.

Maryam Nawaz mentioned that like parents caring for their children, she and Nawaz Sharif are devoted to ensuring that families have roofs over their heads. She remarked on the government's hard work, noting improvements in economic conditions and a decrease in inflation, alongside new developmental projects being launched.

The CM condemned those focused on violence and disruption, expressing her commitment to serve the people. She criticized recent protests, stating that the number of participants was low and that some were being brought in from other provinces. She highlighted the need for peaceful political discourse while firmly rejecting any form of terrorism or violence. She also shared updates about the Children’s Heart Surgery Program, celebrating the completion of 200 surgeries, including for children from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasizing Punjab's unity and compassion.

In his address, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif strongly criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, stating, “When KP residents come to Punjab for treatment, we welcome them with open hearts,” while highlighting a lack of concern from KP leaders. He also questioned the status of the Billion Tree project.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized the significance of the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program, which offers interest-free loans to those wishing to build homes. He congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for the successful launch of the initiative, stating, “This program is the best example of spending public money on the people. He asserted that with proper support, many people would have homes. He expressed a willingness to acknowledge the achievements of any party, while underscoring the historical contributions of the PML-N in combating terrorism and making Pakistan a nuclear power.

Nawaz Sharif further praised the government's efforts to reduce electricity costs in Punjab and criticized opponents who blame the IMF for economic issues, questioning if they ever promoted similar housing initiatives in KP.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, provincial ministers and advisors attended the event.