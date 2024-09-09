CM, Nawaz Sharif Visit Ravi Sapphire Bay, Review Construction Work
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 07:14 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, along with PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, visited Ravi Sapphire Bay, a suburb of Sheikhupura on Monday
The CM visited the sites of River Training Works and Barrage, and reviewed the construction work at Sapphire Bay. She also inspected the cofferdam site, said a handout issued here.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed displeasure on public complaint of forcefully taking their land, and directed the authorities concerned to conduct a third party audit of the matter. She directed to shift the slums coming in the project to suitable places, and agreed to a proposal to form a special team for monitoring the construction quality.
The CM directed to hire world's best professional consultants for Ravi River City project to ensure best construction quality in Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) project.
The CM and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were briefed in detail about the River Training Work Development Plan.
RUDA CEO Imran Amin said that 46 km channelization would be done in three phases on both sides of River Ravi, 36 percent of the area would be reserved for forests and greenery in the project. He added that 46-km long three-way road would be constructed from Siphen to Hudayara Drain, and 03 barrages would also be constructed in the Ravi River Front Project.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah accompanied the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan, Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood, CEO Ravi Urban Development Aurhority (RUDA) Imran Amin and other relevant officers were also present.
