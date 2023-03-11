CM, NDMA chairman agree to use technology for dealing with disasters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Saturday.

On the occasion, they agreed to use technology to deal with natural disasters.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said we should learn lessons from the disasters caused by the recent floods.

He said that prior preparation was a must for dealing with such disasters in the future.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said we faced jolts in the past and then facing floods.

He said that the heat wave like situation could be witnessed in the summer ahead.

The NDMA chairman said that they would share information with provincial disaster management authorities through technology on daily basis.

He said that NDMA was preparing a scientific system in cooperation with international organizations.

He further said that they were planning to deal with every kind of negative effects of weather.