CM notice: Five policemen suspended over Sheikhupura murders incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Five police officials, including the respective station house officer (SHO) have been suspended after Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi took a serious notice of the incident of murder of eight people in the limits of Narang police station, Sheikhupura district.

In a telephonic contact with Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar from London, the CM expressed anger over the police officers and officials concerned for not taking action against the arrested accused for killing the citizens two days ago.

The SHO and officials have shown gross negligence, he said and added that due to traditional laziness of the police, eight innocent people lost their lives, there is no place for such officers and staff in the police department.

The CM directed the IGP to take departmental action against the negligent policemen officials and justice should be provided to the affected families, and investigate the incident under his supervision.

He said that the accused would be punished according to the law and all the requirements of justice would be fulfilled.

IGP Punjab Faisal Shahkar also submitted a preliminary report to the chief minister, according to the report, the accused Faiz Rasool killed eight people sleeping on roads and fields with an axe and an iron rod. The accused Faiz Rasool is undergoing a medical examination to check his mental illness.

The IGP suspended the SHO Narang Inspector Abdul Wahab, Assistant sub-inspector Muhammad Latif, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Rafi and Muharrar Ammarul Hasan after preliminary inquiry.