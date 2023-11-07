Open Menu

CM, NY Dy Speaker Discuss Prospects For Declaring Sindh & New York As Sister Provinces

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Deputy Speaker of New York State Philip Ramos along with the APPAC delegation on Tuesday called on Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, and discussed the prospects for declaring Sindh and New York as sister provinces

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Health Dr Saad Niaz, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhr-e-Alam, Secretary Health Dr Mansoor Rajput and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab.

The American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) delegation includes Chairman Dr Ijaz Ahmad, President Imtiaz Rahi, Vice President Dr Tariq Ibrahim, General Secretary Naeem Choudhry and others.

The chief minister welcomed the Deputy Speaker of New York State and said declaring New York and Sindh as sister provinces would enable the exchange of delegations, and cooperation between professionals such as doctors, and engineers.

Philp Ramos said that the APPAC had told him that they were considering to establish a `scholarship programme’ for Pakistani students to study in educational institutions of the United States, including New York.

Dr Ijaz, Dr Imtiaz and Dr Tariq of the APPAC said that they would also explore ways and means to train Pakistani doctors, nurses and other technicians in America so that Pakistan, particularly the Sindh province progress in the sectors.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to do necessary paperwork for declaring the New York state and Sindh as sister provinces.

More Stories From Pakistan