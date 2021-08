(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of senior journalist Ghani Chaudhry.

In his message, the chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences tothe bereaved family and prayed that May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul inpeace.