CM offers condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of elder brother of senior journalist Abid Tehami.

In his condolence message issue here on Saturday, the chief minister prayed that mayAllah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthto the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.