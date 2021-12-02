CM offers condolence

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow over the sad demise of Khizar Hayat Tarar, father of Babar Hayat Tarar SMBR (Senior Member board of Board of Revenue Punjab).

In a condolence message, the CM extended his condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.