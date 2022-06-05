UrduPoint.com

CM Offers Condolence

Published June 05, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz met the family members of late Mobeen Kashif who succumbed to injuries caused by kite twine here in the area of Kachopura Misri Shah.

The CM consoled the parents of the deceased and expressed heartfelt sympathy.

The CM said, ''The agony in which you are passing through is inexplicable, and huge".

The chief minister said the government will make the law more strict in order to stop this bloody sport.

He said the government will not leave alone the bereaved family in the time of distress and will ensure justice for them.

