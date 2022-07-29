UrduPoint.com

CM Offers Condolence

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CM offers condolence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of four persons due to caving in the roof in Sahiwal.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs and soughta report from the Commissioner Sahiwal division about the incident.

The CM directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.

