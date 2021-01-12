LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of father of Director General (DG) Protocol Punjab Asjad Ghani.

In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss with fortitude.