CM Offers Condolence On Demise Of Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

CM offers condolence on demise of Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his heartfelt grief and condolences on the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr. Sikanadar Mandhro.

According to details, the Chief Minister on Friday arrived at Badin where he offered condolences with his son Zakriya Sikandar Mandhro and brother Dr. Kausar Mandhro.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss.

CM said that the death of Dr. Sikanadar Mandhro was a great shock for the people of Badin, Pakistan People's Party and particularly for me because he was my mentor from whom he learned a lot.

Murad said that Mandho was the great asset for the Pakistan Peoples Party and his services will be remembered for a long time.

