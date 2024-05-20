CM Offers Condolence To Iranian People Over President's Demise
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his deep regret and sorrow over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
The chief minister said he was extremely saddened by the death of the President of Iran.
He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and Iranian people on the martyrdom of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and other personalities.
Murad said, 'Our prayers are with his family in this hour of sorrow,' and the people of Sindh stand in solidarity with the Iranian brothers.
