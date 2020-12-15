UrduPoint.com
CM Offers Condolence To Mazari Family

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

CM offers condolence to Mazari family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of late Sardar Sherbaz Khan Mazari in Islamabad to offer condolence to the bereaved family members.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and acknowledged the socio-political role of late veteran politician,He said Sherbaz Mazari was a worth-following example in politics who played important role in constitutional legislation, said a handout issued here Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

