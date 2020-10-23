CM offers condolences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his heartfelt grief and condolences over the sad demise of mother of Federal Minister for Privitization, Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro.

The chief minister in his condolence message expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.