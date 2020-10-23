UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Offers Condolences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:30 AM

CM offers condolences

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his heartfelt grief and condolences over the sad demise of mother of Federal Minister for Privitization, Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro.

The chief minister in his condolence message expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro May Murad Ali Shah Family Sad

Recent Stories

PTA Asks Twitter to Take Immediate Action against ..

9 seconds ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 23, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

10 hours ago

Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

10 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.