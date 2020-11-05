UrduPoint.com
CM Offers Condolences

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

CM offers condolences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the father of anchorperson Umer Javed.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Similarly, he also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives in a traffic accident in Sargodha and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He has sought a report about the accident and directed the administration to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

