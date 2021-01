(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of the brother of Saleem Sheikh, Bureau Chief of Aaj news.

The CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the heirs and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.