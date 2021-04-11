UrduPoint.com
CM Offers Condolences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

CM offers condolences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former chief comptroller Abdul Rasheed.

In his condolence message on Sunday, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

