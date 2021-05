(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to the residence of senior politician and columnist Akram Chaudhry and condoled with him over the death of his mother.

The CM also offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.