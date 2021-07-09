CM offers condolences

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar arrived at Dijkot on a short visit on Friday and went to the residence of MPA and Adviser Malik Umar Farooq to offer condolences on the death of his father Malik Mushtaq Ahmed.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Meanwhile, the law-enforcement agencies had made strict security arrangements at the residence of Malik Umar Farooq.