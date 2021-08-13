CM offers condolences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of member of the chief minister's inspection team, Wasim Raza Jaffery.

In his condolence message, he extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, saying Wasim Raza was a dutiful, hardworking and honest officer.

He performed his official duties with integrity.

CM Usman Buzdar prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.