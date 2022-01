LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of two brothers in a house fire in the Rangpura area of Sialkot.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and asked the administration to submit a report about the incident. He also ordered for providing the best medical facilities to the injured.