- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
CM Offers Condolences
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of lives due to falling of a vehicle in a canal in Shorkot and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.
The chief minister also sought a report from commissioner Faisalabad.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan
Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitabh’s ‘Jhund’
PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth
Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan
Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR
ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC summons Sect. Interior, chief commissioner ICT in LG case9 seconds ago
-
Need to plant more and more trees emphasis11 seconds ago
-
Strong economy possible only through industrial development: Mian Aslam17 seconds ago
-
CM approves filling 4662 posts in Prisons Department27 seconds ago
-
785 police constables pass out from PTS Mansehra11 minutes ago
-
US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan23 minutes ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs 50 to Rs 128,850 per tola30 minutes ago
-
SCCI praises KP government initiatives toward promotion of tourism30 minutes ago
-
Opposition perturbed over relief given to masses in fuel price: Gill30 minutes ago
-
LDA DG reviews construction work at sports complex30 minutes ago
-
PML-F to hold protest on Friday against increasing crime incidents40 minutes ago
-
Certificates for PSL vigilance teams40 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.