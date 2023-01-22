CM offers condolences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the residence of Punjab Assembly Secretary Inayat Ullah Lak on Sunday and offered condolences over the death of his elder brother.

He offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul and expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family members.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear the loss with fortitude.