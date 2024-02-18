CM Offers Condolences
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited PIC board Chairman Dr. Farqad Alamgir's residence in Shadman to offer his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of his mother.
The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with Doctor Farqad Alamgir and prayed for peace to the departed soul and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz and CCPO Lahore were also present.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs cabinet meeting, reviews PSL-9 security plan5 minutes ago
-
Gala dinner hosted to celebrate Pak-China friendship, bilateral relations with Turkey5 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted to death in Qalandarabad6 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Outcome Based Education' held at PU16 minutes ago
-
Dera police repulse terrorist attack on police station25 minutes ago
-
Three laborers killed during well cleaning in Quetta26 minutes ago
-
Civil Defence training35 minutes ago
-
86 acre state land reclaimed36 minutes ago
-
PU IES organises poster competition36 minutes ago
-
Pneumonia kills 13 more children in Punjab36 minutes ago
-
Electricity thieves attack WAPDA team during removal of illegal connection in Mansehra36 minutes ago
-
EDO health promoted46 minutes ago