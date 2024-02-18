Open Menu

CM Offers Condolences

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CM offers condolences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited PIC board Chairman Dr. Farqad Alamgir's residence in Shadman to offer his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of his mother.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with Doctor Farqad Alamgir and prayed for peace to the departed soul and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz and CCPO Lahore were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Doctor Nasir Wahab Riaz Alamgir Sunday Family

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Pe ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators set 207-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

4 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

18 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

18 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

18 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

18 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

18 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

18 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan