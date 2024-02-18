CM offers condolences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited PIC board Chairman Dr. Farqad Alamgir's residence in Shadman to offer his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of his mother.

The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with Doctor Farqad Alamgir and prayed for peace to the departed soul and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz and CCPO Lahore were also present.