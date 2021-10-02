UrduPoint.com

CM Offers Condolences Over Death Of Umar Sharif

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:50 PM

CM offers condolences over death of Umar Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran comedian and actor Umar Sharif.

The chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and paid homage to the services of the late actor for the country.

Usman Buzdar said that Umar Sharif was one of his kind and the vacuum created due to his death could not be filled up.

He said that the sad news of his demise had left thousands of his fans aggrieved.

The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

