Open Menu

CM Offers Condolences Over Passengers' Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

CM offers condolences over passengers' death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to a fire in a passenger coach near Pindi Bhattian.

Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the families of the deceased persons.

He has sought a report from the administration and police on the incident and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons. He stated that the Punjab government equally shares grief of the heirs of deceased persons.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Pindi Bhattian From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

38 minutes ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

2 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

2 hours ago
 UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

5 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

17 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

19 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

20 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan