CM offers condolences over passengers' death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to a fire in a passenger coach near Pindi Bhattian.

Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the families of the deceased persons.

He has sought a report from the administration and police on the incident and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons. He stated that the Punjab government equally shares grief of the heirs of deceased persons.