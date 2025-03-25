CM offers condolences to Army Chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir's mother.

In her condolence message, the CM extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.