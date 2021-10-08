CM Office, residence illuminated

In connection with the celebrations of Ashra-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, Chief Minister's Office and residence at 7 and 8 Club has been illuminated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :In connection with the celebrations of Ashra-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, Chief Minister's Office and residence at 7 and 8 Club has been illuminated.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said Punjab government was celebrating Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen and various ceremonies would be held officially to celebrate from first to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal with religious zeal and fervour.

On the directions of CM Punjab, other government buildings have also been illuminated.