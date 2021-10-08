UrduPoint.com

CM Office, Residence Illuminated

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 10:21 PM

CM Office, residence illuminated

In connection with the celebrations of Ashra-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, Chief Minister's Office and residence at 7 and 8 Club has been illuminated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :In connection with the celebrations of Ashra-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, Chief Minister's Office and residence at 7 and 8 Club has been illuminated.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said Punjab government was celebrating Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen and various ceremonies would be held officially to celebrate from first to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal with religious zeal and fervour.

On the directions of CM Punjab, other government buildings have also been illuminated.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Iden ..

International Criminal Court Asks Guterres to Identify Afghanistan's Representat ..

1 minute ago
 PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected area ..

PAF distributes ration in earthquake affected areas of Balochistan

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others ..

COVID-19 claims six more lives, infects 136 others

1 minute ago
 Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit ..

Balochistan corps commander visits earthquake-hit areas of Harnai

1 minute ago
 Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque ..

Iran Condemns 'Terrorist Attack' on Shiite Mosque in Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of P ..

Logo launched to commemorate 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Thailand diplomatic ti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.