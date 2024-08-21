CM Open Model House Of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a model house of 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' [Own Roof, Own House] programme and launched an online portal (acag.punjab.gov.pk), where citizens could apply for the programme.
Helpline number for the program is 0800-09100, where citizens could call to seek information. The CM visited the model house on Wednesday, and thoroughly inspected its every part. She also inspected various stalls related to construction. She observed 3D printer at Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP) stall. She was briefed about Smart Rock to test the strength of concrete. She was apprised about eco-friendly brick type "Core Eco Block.
”
Addressing the ceremony, held at Ashiana-e-Quaid, she appreciated the efforts of Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan and Director General PHATA (Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency).
The CM was briefed by Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan about the details of Low Cost Housing project. He also screened a documentary on low cost pausing program for common man in Punjab.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Sohaib Ahmad Malik, Zeeshan Rafique, Members of Punjab Assembly and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the ceremony. Chief Secretary, Secretary Housing, DG PHATA, and other relevant officers were also present.
