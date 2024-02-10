CM opens police Khidmat Markaz at Shadman

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the state-of-the-art Police Khidmat Markaz ‘Abshar’ at Shadman (Jail Road) here on Saturday.

He visited the Khidmat Markaz and undertook a test drive by sitting in the driving simulator. He inspected the counters being established for the facilitation of the general public at the Khidmat Markaz. He witnessed various sections of the Khidmat Markaz and reviewed facilities being provided to citizens.

The CM monitored the self-kiosk machine at the Khidmat Markaz and appreciated the excellent arrangements being made for citizens besides commending the IG Police and his team.

The CM apprised that two self-kiosk machines have been installed at the Khidmat Markaz where citizens can themselves inquire about the provision of facilities at the Khidmat Markaz.

IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar briefed him about the Khidmat Markaz. The CCPO Lahore, Secretary Health, DIG Operations, CTO and officials concerned were present.

