CM Orders Acceleration Of Water Supply Projects In Gwadar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has directed the authorities to expedite the construction of all ongoing water supply projects in Gwadar, emphasizing the utilization of all available resources to ensure timely relief for the people.
The Balochistan government has initiated immediate and long-term measures to resolve the ongoing water crisis in Gwadar. In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta, key officials discussed practical and sustainable solutions to tackle the acute water shortage affecting Gwadar and its surrounding areas.
The meeting was attended by Member of the Provincial Assembly from Gwadar, Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Development & Planning) Zahid Saleem, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Additional Secretary (Chief Minister’s Secretariat) Muhammad Faridun, CEO Quetta Electric Supply Company Syed Yousaf Sha and Secretary Public Health Engineering Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai.
Senior officials including Director General of Gwadar Port Authority Noor Baloch, DG of Gwadar Development Authority Moin-ur-Rehman, Commissioner Makran Division Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamood ur Rehman also joined the meeting via video link.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed on the ongoing water supply projects, challenges on the ground, and the current operational status of water desalination plant. The DG of Gwadar Port Authority informed the meeting that the desalination plant was running at limited capacity due to electricity shortages. However, starting today, the plant's output is being increased to 300,000 gallons per day, with a goal of reaching 600,000 gallons daily within the next three days.
It was decided that the Gwadar Port Authority’s desalination plant would be run at full capacity and alternative energy sources would be utilized to keep the plant operational during power outages.
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti issued strict directives to expedite the water supply operations from Shadi Kaur Dam and to complete the pipeline-based water supply projects within the next 15 days. “Water is a basic necessity of life, and any negligence or delay in addressing this issue is unacceptable,” he added.
He also announced the formation of a coordination committee, to be led by the Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority. This committee will submit daily progress reports to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Bugti emphasized that providing clean drinking water to the people of Gwadar was the top priority for the government. “This is not merely an administrative issue but a matter of basic human necessity. We will utilize all available resources to overcome the water scarcity in Gwadar,” he said.
He further added that emergency efforts were already underway to ensure the swift completion of all ongoing projects in the region.
Highlighting the issue of extended power outages due to disrupted electricity imports from Iran, the Chief Minister announced plans to raise the matter directly with the Prime Minister and the Power Division to seek a long-term solution.
Sarfraz Bugti directed all concerned departments to provide immediate relief to the residents of Gwadar and to ensure timely completion of all development projects. He also added that he would personally monitor the progress regarding the water supply situation in Gwadar.
Recent Stories
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
Married couple lose lives after falling from Lahore flyover
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ranks 1st in Middle East, 8th globally in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence Say celebrations: MAC organises art exhibition2 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman’s Office, Ali Akbar visits educational institutions2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Allama Iqbal’s Allabad address laid foundation of Pakistan: Dr. Yunus Khan2 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reaffirms commitment of equal development of all districts, youth empowerment2 minutes ago
-
CM orders acceleration of water supply projects in Gwadar2 minutes ago
-
Pharmacy sealed, drugs recovered3 minutes ago
-
Sports Ministry celebrated festival week in Larkana with connection of indepence day12 minutes ago
-
SABS University Hosts ‘Azadi Poster Exhibition’12 minutes ago
-
PHA directed to complete beautification plan ahead of Jashn-e-Azadi12 minutes ago
-
Woman commits suicide22 minutes ago
-
DC emphasis on effective governance, public service22 minutes ago
-
MUET hosts literary and cultural competitions to celebrate Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day23 minutes ago