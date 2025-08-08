CM orders acceleration of water supply projects in Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has directed the authorities to expedite the construction of all ongoing water supply projects in Gwadar, emphasizing the utilization of all available resources to ensure timely relief for the people.

The Balochistan government has initiated immediate and long-term measures to resolve the ongoing water crisis in Gwadar. In a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Quetta, key officials discussed practical and sustainable solutions to tackle the acute water shortage affecting Gwadar and its surrounding areas.

The meeting was attended by Member of the Provincial Assembly from Gwadar, Maulana Hidayat Ur Rehman, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Development & Planning) Zahid Saleem, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Additional Secretary (Chief Minister’s Secretariat) Muhammad Faridun, CEO Quetta Electric Supply Company Syed Yousaf Sha and Secretary Public Health Engineering Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai.

Senior officials including Director General of Gwadar Port Authority Noor Baloch, DG of Gwadar Development Authority Moin-ur-Rehman, Commissioner Makran Division Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamood ur Rehman also joined the meeting via video link.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed on the ongoing water supply projects, challenges on the ground, and the current operational status of water desalination plant. The DG of Gwadar Port Authority informed the meeting that the desalination plant was running at limited capacity due to electricity shortages. However, starting today, the plant's output is being increased to 300,000 gallons per day, with a goal of reaching 600,000 gallons daily within the next three days.

It was decided that the Gwadar Port Authority’s desalination plant would be run at full capacity and alternative energy sources would be utilized to keep the plant operational during power outages.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti issued strict directives to expedite the water supply operations from Shadi Kaur Dam and to complete the pipeline-based water supply projects within the next 15 days. “Water is a basic necessity of life, and any negligence or delay in addressing this issue is unacceptable,” he added.

He also announced the formation of a coordination committee, to be led by the Chairman of the Gwadar Port Authority. This committee will submit daily progress reports to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Bugti emphasized that providing clean drinking water to the people of Gwadar was the top priority for the government. “This is not merely an administrative issue but a matter of basic human necessity. We will utilize all available resources to overcome the water scarcity in Gwadar,” he said.

He further added that emergency efforts were already underway to ensure the swift completion of all ongoing projects in the region.

Highlighting the issue of extended power outages due to disrupted electricity imports from Iran, the Chief Minister announced plans to raise the matter directly with the Prime Minister and the Power Division to seek a long-term solution.

Sarfraz Bugti directed all concerned departments to provide immediate relief to the residents of Gwadar and to ensure timely completion of all development projects. He also added that he would personally monitor the progress regarding the water supply situation in Gwadar.