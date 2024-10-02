CM Orders Achieving Universal School Enrolment Target In All UCs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 08:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting here on Wednesday to review the reforms aimed at improving the province's education sector.
The CM directed the authorities concerned to achieve universal school enrolment targets in all union councils (UCs) and said that steps were being taken to improve the quality of matriculation education, adding that corrupt elements would not be tolerated in education department.
The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to devise a fool-proof system for evaluating the performance of school teachers. She sought from them a monthly key performance indicator (KPI) plan for the purpose. She directed the relevant authorities to start Chief Minister School Meal Program in Jhelum, besides notifying standard guidelines to store milk for the School Nutrition Programme.
Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor schools under Punjab School Reforms Program. She directed the relevant authorities to introduce "Theme of the Month" in government schools, and sought a comprehensive plan for the up-gradation of IT lab in public sector schools of the province. She also directed to set up Center of Excellence for Early Child Education in each district, and said, “Submit a report on the selection of CEO, District Education Officer and Deputy District Education Officer.
The CM reviewed proposals for the formation of School Management Cadre. She also reviewed issues related to curriculum development in collaboration with the experts from Cambridge and others, and approved hiring private experts for spoken English classes in government schools.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved to hire "Volunteer of University" to meet the shortage of teachers in schools. She considered a pilot project to provide fortified biscuits and buns to students under the World food Programme. She was presented a school monitoring report based on the app of school meal program. She was briefed by the relevant authorities that students enrolment has increased by 20,000 since the start the program.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat. Parliamentary Secretary Nosheen Adnan and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Principal Secretary, Education Secretary and other relevant officers were also present.
