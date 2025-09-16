Open Menu

CM Orders Action Against Illegal Hydrants, Tankers In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM

CM orders action against illegal hydrants, tankers in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reviewed measures against illegal hydrants and tankers in the city.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab informed that 243 illegal hydrants have been demolished, while 212 FIRs have been registered, and 103 people involved in the illegal tanker business have been arrested.

He further stated that currently 3,200 tankers have been registered with QR codes, ensuring better regulation of water distribution. Due to these measures, the Karachi Water board’s revenue has increased by Rs 60 million.

Chief Minister Murad Shah directed that the crackdown against illegal tankers must continue until the mafia is completely dismantled.

