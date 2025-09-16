CM Orders Action Against Illegal Hydrants, Tankers In Karachi
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reviewed measures against illegal hydrants and tankers in the city.
Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab informed that 243 illegal hydrants have been demolished, while 212 FIRs have been registered, and 103 people involved in the illegal tanker business have been arrested.
He further stated that currently 3,200 tankers have been registered with QR codes, ensuring better regulation of water distribution. Due to these measures, the Karachi Water board’s revenue has increased by Rs 60 million.
Chief Minister Murad Shah directed that the crackdown against illegal tankers must continue until the mafia is completely dismantled.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Door-to-door collection under SQP to improve cleanliness situation in Quetta: Commissioner6 minutes ago
-
Students to access answer sheets along with re-totalling6 minutes ago
-
CM orders action against illegal hydrants, tankers in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
155 candidates file papers for 913 vacacant seats of LG by-elections6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation6 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put child abuser, viral video offender behind bars16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms ozone protection commitment on international day16 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Sutlej16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 evacuates over 19,400 people from flood-hit areas of Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
Safa Quetta launches door-to-door waste collection to enhance urban sanitation16 minutes ago
-
NCNC2 launched at ANF Headquarters to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-narcotics response16 minutes ago
-
Reference filed in IBC against Imaan Mazari26 minutes ago