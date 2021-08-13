CM orders action against one-wheeling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered effective measures to prevent one-wheeling on the Independence Day.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the CM ordered an indiscriminate crackdown on wheelie-doers, saying that the activity could not be allowed to endanger one's life and the lives of others.

Special teams should be formed to prevent one-wheeling. "The wheelie-doers will be punished under the law," he said, adding that action should also be taken against minors for driving or riding motorbikes.