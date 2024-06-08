Open Menu

CM Orders Action Against Private Security Companies Over Handing Over Arms To New Guards

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

CM orders action against private security companies over handing over arms to new guards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a scavenger boy's death by a security guard of a private security company has ordered to arrest the culprit immediately and submit a report to him in this regard.

According to a CM's Spokesman, the Chief Minister had ordered to take action against private security companies that hand over arms to under-training or recruited new guards.

The Sindh Chief Minister directed the Home Department to inspect private security companies.

Murad said that the companies should also work on mental health and development of security guards during and after recruiting process.

He said that arms should not be given to a person, who was recruited as a new security guard.

He said that the criminal record of the guard should also be checked during the recruitment and his deployment.

The CM said that such incidents were painful and unbearable.

He had also expressed his sorrow and showed sympathy to the family members over the death of the boy.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Company Criminals Murad Ali Shah Family

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets ..

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief

3 hours ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zo ..

Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in N ..

Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case

3 hours ago
 Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zeal ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024

8 hours ago
 UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for ..

UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..

17 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul ..

DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha

17 hours ago
 UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Da ..

UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit

17 hours ago
 District emergency response committee meeting held ..

District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara

17 hours ago
 CM Punjab directs for partnering international com ..

CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan