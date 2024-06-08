- Home
- Pakistan
- CM orders action against private security companies over handing over arms to new guards
CM Orders Action Against Private Security Companies Over Handing Over Arms To New Guards
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a scavenger boy's death by a security guard of a private security company has ordered to arrest the culprit immediately and submit a report to him in this regard.
According to a CM's Spokesman, the Chief Minister had ordered to take action against private security companies that hand over arms to under-training or recruited new guards.
The Sindh Chief Minister directed the Home Department to inspect private security companies.
Murad said that the companies should also work on mental health and development of security guards during and after recruiting process.
He said that arms should not be given to a person, who was recruited as a new security guard.
He said that the criminal record of the guard should also be checked during the recruitment and his deployment.
The CM said that such incidents were painful and unbearable.
He had also expressed his sorrow and showed sympathy to the family members over the death of the boy.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO orders comprehensive security plan before Muharram5 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari invites Chinese company to setup solar manufacturing plant in Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice5 minutes ago
-
Ample funding for research essential for sustainable cotton growth: Dr Yusuf6 minutes ago
-
Earthquake shakes Swat and surrounding Areas.6 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in children's ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital6 minutes ago
-
Hajj Flight operation from Multan Airport completed6 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara halts traffic police imposing fines on tourists without valid reason6 minutes ago
-
Three killed in firing incidents in KP6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds POWERCHINA contributions in energy sector6 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemns attack on Danish Prime Minister6 minutes ago
-
Bohra Community delegation calls on Governor Sindh16 minutes ago