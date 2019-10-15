UrduPoint.com
CM Orders Action Against Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:10 PM

CM orders action against profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressing concern over the increase in prices of some essential items, has directed that prompt action be taken against profiteers.

Now, no action would be taken just on paper against profiteers rather price-control magistrates will have to take practical steps through field inspections.

"We have to give relief to the people by overcoming the price-hike and price-control committees will have to actively perform their role as well", he added.

The chief minister directed the cabinet committee on price-control to take strict legal action against the responsible of artificial price-hike.

Legal action should be initiated against them in every city and a mechanism be adopted in this regard.

It was the issue of common man and report should be submitted to the CM Office by resolving it at every cost.

He reiterated that the government would go to every extent to protect public rights as well as to provide relief to them.

The Punjab government has also introduced toll-free number for lodging complaints by the consumers against those selling items at higher prices at 08000234, he added.

