CM orders additional rescue equipments for South Punjab flood operations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, additional rescue equipment and trained personnel have been deployed in flood-affected districts of South Punjab to accelerate relief and evacuation efforts.

Over 119 boat operators have been assigned, while hundreds of boats, rubber boats, and life jackets have been dispatched.

Authorities briefed the chief minister here on Wednesday that Multan received 108 boats, 109 rubber boats, and 1,130 life jackets; Muzaffargarh 57 boats, 53 rubber boats, and 683 life jackets; Rahim Yar Khan 47 boats, 44 rubber boats, and 519 life jackets; Bahawalpur 38 boats, 40 rubber boats, and 519 life jackets; and Lodhran 19 boats, 18 rubber boats, and 546 life jackets.

Authorities also briefed the chief minister that emergency evacuation began after a sudden crack developed in the protective Baloch Wah flood dam in Baharan, Jalalpur Pirwala. On her instructions, the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Multan, along with Pak Army and Irrigation Department teams, reached the site to fill the breach.

The district administration teams rushed to five vulnerable villages, made public announcements, and carried out door-to-door evacuations. Families were successfully shifted to safer locations.